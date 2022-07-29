Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,882.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.11 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

