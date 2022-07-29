Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $9,031,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,304,851. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $106.22 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $404.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

