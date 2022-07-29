Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

