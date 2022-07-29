Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after purchasing an additional 391,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 193,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $57,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

