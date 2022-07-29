Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

