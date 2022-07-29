Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 166 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

