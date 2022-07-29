Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 379,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

