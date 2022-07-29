Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

