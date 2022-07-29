Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

