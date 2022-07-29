Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,851 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,838,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,876,000 after purchasing an additional 619,905 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

