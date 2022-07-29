Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 31,453 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,203,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 722,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $79.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

