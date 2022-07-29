Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,396 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 447,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $143.65 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

