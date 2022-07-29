Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $220.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.94.

SYK opened at $219.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average is $239.40.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

