Suncoast Equity Management Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 10.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 223,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 46,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 131,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

