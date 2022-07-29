Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.