Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $260.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.