Susquehanna Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $260.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENPH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.61.

Shares of ENPH opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

