SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $430.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $625.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $390.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.81.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 2,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,361,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

