Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

