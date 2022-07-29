Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Terex worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex Price Performance

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $32.83 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

