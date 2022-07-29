The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

