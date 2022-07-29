Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,906 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

