Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thryv worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after buying an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,659,576 shares in the company, valued at $126,887,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,278 shares of company stock worth $25,543,695 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thryv Trading Up 1.4 %

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.08 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $824.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

