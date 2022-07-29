TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $72.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

