TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $82.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $7,421,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $5,788,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

