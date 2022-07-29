TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $86.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.
TransUnion Stock Up 4.4 %
TRU stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
