TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $86.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Up 4.4 %

TRU stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

