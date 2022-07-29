TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $85.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.
TransUnion Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TransUnion
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
