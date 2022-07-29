TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $85.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.