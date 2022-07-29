TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $78.86

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.86, but opened at $82.59. TriNet Group shares last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 1,156 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $1,192,328. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

