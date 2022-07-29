Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $44.36 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4,436.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

