Truist Financial Corp Has $348,000 Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.65. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

