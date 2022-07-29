Truist Financial Corp Invests $350,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.
Calix stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
