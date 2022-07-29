Truist Financial Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $110.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Centene by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.