UBS Group Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $31.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3,807.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 688,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

