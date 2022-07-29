Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 928.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $16,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.