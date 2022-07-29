United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.