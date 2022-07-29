United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $220.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

