Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 88 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

