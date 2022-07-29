Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $142.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Walmart by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 18,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

