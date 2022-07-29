Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $18.72.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
