Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.