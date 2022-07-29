XML Financial LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

