50,008 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Calix Trading Up 0.2 %

Calix stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.