7,616 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,833,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

