8,742 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

GH stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

