8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $7.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

8X8 Trading Down 6.5 %

EGHT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $580.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 472.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 164,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 55,680 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

