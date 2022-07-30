95 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

