Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.