Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 486 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.