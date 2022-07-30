Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.