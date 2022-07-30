AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 462.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.