Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

AMZN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

